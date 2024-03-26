Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

'Don't feed the cats warning' to members of public in Costa del Sol town
Animal welfare

'Don't feed the cats warning' to members of public in Costa del Sol town

Only those volunteers who have official authorisation are allowed to feed the 37 registered colonies. Anyone else caught feeding them could face a fine of between 75 and 500 euros

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:06

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has handed out special authorisation to six people responsible for looking after the town’s 37 registered cat colonies.

The councillor for the area Lola Ramos said that the initiative has so far provided six people with the cards who are officially “authorised to feed” the cats. Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado highlighted "the important work being don to comply with animal welfare regulations".

The town hall has held a number of courses through which fifty people have been trained to manage the cat colonies and feed the cats. Those who successfully complete a questionnaire at the end of the course are issued the card.

Rincón de la Victoria councillor Lola Ramos hands one of the authorisation cards to a volunteer.
Rincón de la Victoria councillor Lola Ramos hands one of the authorisation cards to a volunteer. SUR

“We are already organising courses to expand the network of collaborating volunteers," said Ramos, adding that the town hall and the volunteers aim to neuter 90 per cent of the cats in each colony.

Finally Ramos pointed out that only those volunteers who have town hall authorisation are allowed to feed colony cats. Anyone caught feeding them without the correct authorisation could face fines of between 75 and 500 euros.

