One dead and one injured after tractor overturns in Canillas de Aceituno The accident happened on the MA-4106 road at around 4.30pm on Thursday

It was a black day in Malaga province on Thursday 17 March, with two fatalities in the space of just two hours. Following the work-related fall that claimed the life of a 42-year-old worker in Coín, shortly before 3pm, at around 4.30pm a second man died and another was injured after a tractor overturned in Canillas de Aceituno, the Emergencies 112 Andalucía service reported.

The road accident happened at kilometre 6 of the MA-4106 and a caller alerted the 112 service that a tractor had fallen down an embankment and had overturned, saying that there were two people injured with one of them trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil officers and paramedics were quickly mobilised, but health sources confirmed the death of a 28-year-old male who died at the scene, despite receiving medical attention. Another man, 31, was transferred to the Axarquia Hospital.