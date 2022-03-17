Worker, 42, dies after warehouse roof fall in Coín An air ambulance was sent to the scene on the La Inmaculada industrial estate in the Guadalhorce valley town, but the man died from his injuries

A 42-year-old man has died this Thursday afternoon, 17 March, after falling from the roof of an industrial warehouse in the Malaga town of Coín, according to the 112 Andalucía control centre.

The alarm was raised at around 2.45pm by a colleague working at the unit making wooden modules on the La Inmaculada industrial estate in the Guadalhorce valley town.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were mobilised to the scene, but the man died from his injuries.

Health and safety authorities are now investigating the work-related death.