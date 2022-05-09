Craft beer festival returns to Rincón de la Victoria At the Birra&Art event there will also be live music and 24 international food stalls including German sausages, Mexican, Spanish and Argentinean barbecue

Rincón de la Victoria is hosting the Birra&Art craft beer festival on Plaza Al Ándalus from 13 to 15 May. Around 55 different types of beer supplied by ten national breweries will be on offer: Blanca Verde, La Sagra, Domus, La Quince, Scher Hof, DouGall's, Segral, Birra manial, La Cibeles and The One.

There will also be 24 international food stalls including German sausages, Mexican, Spanish and Argentinean barbecue. As well as the beer and gastronomic offer there will be stalls selling handicrafts, as well as live music.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado said, "The event is a commitment to the craft beer sector, where you can learn about the culture of beer and experience new trends and flavours.”

The Festival programme includes live Pop Rock concerts: Merci Players, on Friday 13 May (10pm), Mita i Mita and Money Makers, on Saturday 14 May (3pm and 10pm), and on Sunday 15 May, Joker Rock Band, (5pm). All concerts are free of charge. The price of the beers on offer starts at three euros. The festival will open to the public on Friday 13 May at 12 noon, on Saturday from 12pm to 1am and on Sunday from 12pm to 7pm.