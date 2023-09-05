Chapel honouring Nerja's patron saint is one step away from being declared a cultural heritage site

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The chapel of the Virgen de las Angustias, which honours the patron saint of Nerja, is one step away from finally being declared an asset of cultural interest, or Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC), after a three-year wait.

Nerja mayor, José Alberto Armijo, made the announcement following a recent conversation he had with the Junta de Andalucía's directorate general of cultural heritage. Armijo said he was informed that the Junta had voted in favour of the proposal to declare the chapel as a new BIC in Andalucía. The file will now be sent to the governing council of the Junta for the final seal of approval. Armijo said the news is "a dream come true", as the Nerja town hall has fought for this outcome since 2020.

The Junta recognised the chapel of the Virgen de las Angustias for its architectural, historical-artistic and ethnological value.

The site which pays homage to the patron saint of the Axarquia town, was officially blessed on 20 January 1720. The religious monument underwent a thorough restoration that was completed in 2019, recovering its original exterior appearance after layers of paint and limestone were removed. Inside it houses valuable frescoes, which were also restored more than a decade ago.