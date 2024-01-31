Costa town set to introduce tougher rules on water use in drought situation

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 16:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

Councillors in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, approved a draft bylaw at a recent town hall meeting, which, if it comes into effect, will see fines for wasting water and door-to-door inspections to ensure efficient use.

The draft bylaw comes as the ongoing drought affecting southern Spain worsens, yet according to the town hall some residents continue to clean terraces or cars, despite the fact that these activities are already prohibited.

After the initial approval of the law, which is expected to go through as the Partido Popular has a majority in the town hall, a 30-day public information and consultation period will commence from its publication in the Official Bulletin of Malaga Province (Bopm).

The text includes 54 points and includes general provisions, rights and obligations, measures in situations of exceptional drought, measures for the efficient use of water, behaviour and fines.

Rincón de la Victoria has seen nighttime water restrictions in force since the end of November 2023, starting at 11pm.