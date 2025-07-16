Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A packing line at Trops in Vélez-Málaga. E. Cabezas
Employment

Tropical fruit company in Malaga province puts 500 jobs up for grabs: this is how to apply

Trops is looking for people to help with the forthcoming mango and avocado harvests, which are expected to be much better than the previous two years thanks to the abundant rain in autumn, winter and spring

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 13:54

Tropical fruit cooperative Trops, which is based in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, is looking for 500 people to help with its forthcoming harvest of mangoes and avocados. It is expected to be much better than the two previous years thanks to the abundant rain during autumn, winter and spring.

Trops has posted the advertisement on its social media pages: "We need professionals from different sectors who want to contribute their knowledge and skills during the 2025 mango campaign and opt to form part of our workforce. Are you ready to work with us?"

The advertisement goes on to say, "Trops' minimum requirements for these positions in their production area include: experience in packaging and handling fruit; experience as line managers; experience in food quality; experience in forklift and/or fork lift truck handling as well as pallet truck handling." Although it does state that people with experience in other sectors will also be considered.

The announcement concludes: "If you are looking for a life project with stability and a future, Trops is the place for you, we are waiting for you." Click here for further information on how to apply (in Spanish).

Trops opened a new headquarters in the Algarve in Portugal in June. The cooperative from Vélez-Málaga has invested nine million euros in the extension of its facilities in Tavira, with a surface area of 7,195 square metres, to attend to the 120 growers in the Portuguese area, who have a turnover of 30 million euros.

