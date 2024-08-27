Costa del Sol town to show appreciation to tourists with slice of eight-metre-long cake

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 19:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is preparing to bid farewell to the summer holiday season with a big party. The coastal town is holding its annual tourist day on Thursday 29 August.

A giant cake made by local chef Roberto Soler will be cut and shared among guests next to the town’s iconic blue and white striped lighthouse at 7.30pm. “The event brings together thousands of people and serves to thank tourists for their loyalty to our destination, in addition to making them participate in the events that we celebrate throughout the year,” said the town’s deputy mayor, Jesús Atencia.

Roberto Soler said about his creation, “We have chosen it to represent the gastronomic tourism of our municipality, raw materials, typical products and the Mediterranean diet that represents us.” He went on to say, “It is more than eight metres long and will have more than 4,000 portions.” Soler explained that the ingredients include chocolate sponge, cinnamon syrup, around 250 litres of special vegetable cream, which is suitable “for the high temperatures” and raspberry jam.

Atencia has invited “the people of Torre del Mar, tourists and visitors to come and participate in this activity and take away a good gastronomic memory of our town”.