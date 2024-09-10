Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 18:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is holding a special event on Saturday 14 September to thank the tourists that have chosen the destination for their summer holidays. Día del Turista (tourist day), which will be taking place mainly along Avenida del Faro in Torrox-Costa, includes activities such as guided tours, snorkelling, workshops and a tourist train. The day will end with a fireworks display from the viewpoint on Ferrara beach.

A free guided tour of Torrox will start the activities at 9am and between 11am and 1pm there will be a family mosaic workshop in the El Faro de Torrox Costa visitors centre for 15 participants, and the tourist train routes will begin at 6pm. At around 7.30pm there will be another guided tour, in this case at El Faro archaeological site. All these free activities require prior registration at the central tourist office (turismo@torrox.es or telephone 952 530 225) in the case of the guided tours and at the El Faro interpretation centre (cifaro@torrox.es or telephone 952 538 525) for the family mosaic workshop.

Local businesses will be recognised during a gala ceremony during which Antonio Carmona, a singer with the Spanish pop group Ketama, will perform. Estanco Gonzalo de Torrox; La Mar de Bien de El Peñoncillo restaurant, Cocina de Urbano de Los Llanos restaurant and Cafeteria La Playa de El Morche Will all be receiving awards. In addition, entrepreneurs Francisco Medina and José Jurado will be recognised “for their pioneering work in leisure projects” in the town according to a statement from the mayor, Óscar Medina.

According to Medina, the various events that have taken place throughout the high season have “led us to be the capital of the eastern Costa del Sol this summer”. Medina added that this summer, the town hall has enabled up to 6,000 free parking spaces on the coast “so that parking was not an impossible mission, as has happened in other nearby municipalities”.

In a statement the mayor highlighted that Torrox continues to be “the star municipality” for rural tourism in Andalucía, as certified by Ruralidays, which manages about 740 rural holiday lets in the Axarquía, of which more than 125 are in the municipality, generating an economic impact of more than 20 million euros. Torrox has enjoyed a direct turnover related to rural tourism “of 3.5 million euros in the last four years” according to data from Ruralidays, the largest rural tourism platform in Andalucía.