Costa del Sol town plans 'friendlier' transport policy Rincón de la Victoria is looking to introduce a new transport policy to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists as well as a low emission zone for vehicles

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 1 August 2024, 18:14

Councillors in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol gave their initial approval to a sustainable urban mobility plan, as well as the study for the implementation of the low emission zone for vehicles during a council meeting on Wednesday 31 July.

The councillor for public works and general services, Sergio Díaz, explained that the plans are "necessary and obligatory for a municipality that has more than 50,000 inhabitants”, and added that through them the town hall aims to “adopt a more sustainable mode of transport, to promote healthier and more environmentally friendly means of transport".

The sustainable urban mobility plan (PMUS) aims to implement a set of measures to ensure an urban mobility system that improves the environment, health and safety of its citizens, as well as ensuring improved economic efficiency according to the town hall: “It will be necessary to carry out a study with different proposals in accordance with the Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition 7/2021".

The initial approval of the sustainable urban mobility plan and the approval of the study for the implementation of the low emission zone for vehicles will be published on the town hall notice board, on the municipal website and in the official bulletin gazette for Malaga province. From the date of publication, a period of 30 days will commence so that interested parties may examine the files and submit any comments or objections they deem appropriate.