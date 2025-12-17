Eastern Costa del Sol town to introduce 'very small' low emmission zone in 2026

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 14:27 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is to implement a "very small" low emission zone (ZBE) in 2026. The restricted area will be limited to parts of the town centre that are almost exclusively used by residents. The mayor, Francisco Salado, has said that these traffic control measures are expected to be fully operational some time in 2026.

The ZBE is required by the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law 7/2021, which obliges municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, as well as cities with high pollution levels, to create these areas with traffic restrictions to improve air quality.

Once the details have been finalised by councillors, based on the analysis that led to the creation of a draft plan, drawn up by Estudio 7 Soluciones Integrales, the restrictions will affect the centre of Rincón and La Cala del Moral, the area around Plaza del Señorío and the fishing districts, which are traditional houses on the beachfront, without altering major thoroughfares like Avenida del Mediterráneo.

"It is an obligation that local councils have, I am not very much in favour of it, which is why it has been scaled back considerably," explained Salado, who pointed out that the chosen locations are already almost exclusively used by residents, who, moreover, are guaranteed access regardless of their vehicle's environmental label.

"In practical terms the low-emission zone will have no effect," insisted Salado, convinced that it will be more effective to calm traffic and encourage rotation by implementing a regulated surface parking system, which the town hall is also working on.

However, the mayor has been clear in acknowledging that the town hall does not want to forego the state and European funds earmarked for promoting sustainable transport, which requires municipalities to have a defined ZBE in order to receive it.

Both the new regulated surface parking system and the ZBE will be put in place in 2026, once details such as signage and access control systems have been finalised and the contract for the project has been put out to tender and subsequently awarded.