Costa del Sol town hall invites bids for 3.2m-euro 'mega-contract' covering huge range of services

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is looking for companies interested in a mega-contract to manage conservation, maintenance and repair of infrastructure, buildings and beach services. The contract has been put out to tender for 3.2 million euros for a two-year period, with the possibility of an extension for the same amount of time.

This is the first time that the town hall has outsourced this set of tasks in a single procedure. The contract covers public spaces, streets, roads, squares, tracks, lanes, promenades, service roads, river beds, pedestrian or cycle paths, both existing and those that may become part of the inventory of Rincón de la Victoria for the duration of the contract.

In general terms, as stated in the technical specifications of this tender, the work will consist of repairing damage, as well as replacing pavements, speed bumps, ditches, manholes, manholes and kerbs. Cleaning is not included, as this is already in the hands of a company, as a result of another public contract.

The same applies to buildings that belong to the town hall or whose care depends on it including the town hall itself as well as libraries, museums, schools, cemeteries and sports facilities and other attached buildings, including the associated open-air spaces.

It also includes maintenance to beach showers and their bases, changing rooms, toilets, toilet and storage modules, changing rooms, footbaths, handrails, lifeguard watchtowers and other beach-related services. Rincón de la Victoria has eight kilometres of beaches, divided between La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria and Torre de Benagalbón.

The conditions of this contracting procedure include criteria such as execution times, with a maximum of five days for ordinary works, that is, without affecting traffic or pedestrians; urgent works, those that interfere, for example, in the proper functioning of the beach services, and emergency works, for which an ‘immediate’ response is established, with a maximum response period of two hours.