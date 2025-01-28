Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Panoramic view of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar from the Fortaleza. E. Cabezas
Costa del Sol town advances plans for social housing
Housing

Costa del Sol town advances plans for social housing

The council has signed an agreement with public housing company Emvipsa for 32 properties in Torre del Mar and 80 in Vélez-Málaga, as part of its longer-term vision to construct 408 VPOs

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 15:00

Vélez-Málaga town hall has set in motion the procedures to build a total of 3,507 new homes, of which at least 408 will be social housing (VPO), according to the data provided to SUR by the councillor responsible for the area, Celestino Rivas.

In view of the serious problem of access to housing, the town hall wants to promote the construction of both private housing. At the moment, the closest steps are being taken to build the first 290 VPOs on seven plots of land. To this end, public housing company Emvipsa plans to approve on Tuesday 28 January the tender documents for the construction of the first 112 subsidised public housing units in the municipality.

There are plans for 32 properties in the Cuesta del Visillo area, near the municipal indoor swimming pool in Torre del Mar and 80 in Calle Doctor Laureano Casquero, opposite the Vivar Téllez football ground in Vélez-Málaga.

These two projects, which have been in the pipeline since September 2024, will be the first social housing projects in Vélez-Málaga in more than a decade. Further VPO projects are planned for Cañada de Burgos, in Real Bajo and in SUB.VM-8 Ensanche Oeste in Vélez-Málaga; in Baviera Golf in Caleta de Vélez; and in Las Canteras in Almayate.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, said he was "pleased" that the projects had taken a step forward and pointed out that affordable housing is "of most concern among young people and people living in social inequality".

Once these plots have been registered in the land registry, the publication of the tender documents will begin. "We know that there are many companies interested in the sector because there is a need for housing in general," Lupiáñez said, adding, "We want to start very soon and to have the possibility of housing for all our young people and the rest of the residents."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province reservoir at just 21.7% of its capacity set to receive one-million-euro facelift
  2. 2 Plans for new private hospital on Costa del Sol advance
  3. 3 Benalmádena Costa cultural space ready to reopen after 'vital work' comes to an end
  4. 4 Costa del Sol's Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David
  5. 5 Malaga CF lose back-to-back games after throwing away one-goal lead at home
  6. 6 Malaga CF facing a fine of up to 60,000 euros over laser pointer incident that halted match
  7. 7 Fuengirola town hall acts on residents' proposal to reduce traffic congestion
  8. 8 Spain drawn against Brazil and Czechia in Billie Jean King Cup
  9. 9 Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
  10. 10 Malaga's María Torres clinches second Karate Premier League gold

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town advances plans for social housing