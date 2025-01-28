Costa del Sol town advances plans for social housing

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 15:00 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall has set in motion the procedures to build a total of 3,507 new homes, of which at least 408 will be social housing (VPO), according to the data provided to SUR by the councillor responsible for the area, Celestino Rivas.

In view of the serious problem of access to housing, the town hall wants to promote the construction of both private housing. At the moment, the closest steps are being taken to build the first 290 VPOs on seven plots of land. To this end, public housing company Emvipsa plans to approve on Tuesday 28 January the tender documents for the construction of the first 112 subsidised public housing units in the municipality.

There are plans for 32 properties in the Cuesta del Visillo area, near the municipal indoor swimming pool in Torre del Mar and 80 in Calle Doctor Laureano Casquero, opposite the Vivar Téllez football ground in Vélez-Málaga.

These two projects, which have been in the pipeline since September 2024, will be the first social housing projects in Vélez-Málaga in more than a decade. Further VPO projects are planned for Cañada de Burgos, in Real Bajo and in SUB.VM-8 Ensanche Oeste in Vélez-Málaga; in Baviera Golf in Caleta de Vélez; and in Las Canteras in Almayate.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, said he was "pleased" that the projects had taken a step forward and pointed out that affordable housing is "of most concern among young people and people living in social inequality".

Once these plots have been registered in the land registry, the publication of the tender documents will begin. "We know that there are many companies interested in the sector because there is a need for housing in general," Lupiáñez said, adding, "We want to start very soon and to have the possibility of housing for all our young people and the rest of the residents."