Cigarette butts on a beach SUR
Costa del Sol resort plans to butt-out cigarettes on beaches
Environment

Costa del Sol resort plans to butt-out cigarettes on beaches

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is launching a campaign through its sustainability service, Greencón, to raise awareness of the environmental impact of not disposing of the ends properly

SUR

Friday, 9 August 2024, 15:36

The department for environmental sustainability at Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of the environmental impact of leaving cigarette butts on the town’s beaches.

The councillor for the area, Borja Ortiz, said that through the town hall's sustainability programme, Greencón, "we aim to prevent cigarette butts from being thrown on the beaches, which is a fairly common exercise that turns out to be the most toxic, numerous and difficult to eliminate from our beaches and seas, having harmful consequences for the sea ecosystem".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the campaign was important to “raise public awareness of the serious environmental problem that arises from a common and bad practice of throwing cigarette butts without assessing the consequences".

The digital campaign will consist of posting a video through Google Ads that warns that a single cigarette butt contaminates 50 litres of sea water, which is harmful to the environment and public health. The town hall hopes it “could reach about 25,000 people, about 50 percent of the population”.

Finally, the councillor made it clear that "everything we throw on the sand, goes into the sea; everything we throw into dry riverbeds goes into the sea and everything we throw into the sewers, goes into the sea. These are three very clear examples of how we are polluting our coastline. So taking care of our planet is everyone's job.”

