Costa del Sol 'parador' tourist hotel to get massive 23-million-euro makeover

The Parador de Turismo in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol is preparing to undergo a major refurbishment as it marks its 60th anniversary. The hotel, which currently has 98 rooms, is one of the flagships of the tourism boom that the town experienced after the Nerja Cave opened in 1960, following its discovery in 1959.

A key step was taken on Friday 11 July when Nerja town hall granted the municipal building permit to Paradores de Turismo de España to carry out the complete refurbishment of the Parador, with a budget of 22.8 million euros.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said that "the new Parador will be what the tourist Nerja of the 21st century deserves. A hotel of major national and international reference, which will allow us to make the leap from quality to excellence in tourism".

The work is scheduled to begin on 1 October, when the Parador will close for two years. This is already stated on the main booking website of the state-owned hotel, which belongs to the public accommodation chain Paradores de Turismo de España. The planned investment was initially 14,450,000 euros, an amount that has finally gone up to 22.8 million euros.

Included in the project is the structural reinforcement of the building and the refurbishment of the rooms, which will increase from 98 to 103 in total and of the common areas. Work will also be carried out on the façades and roofs. The swimming pool will be remodelled, along with improvements to lighting and irrigation. Terraces, bus access, covered car parks and the tennis and paddle tennis courts will be renovated.