Algarrobo on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. E. Cabezas
Costa del Sol osteopathy clinic investigated for allegedly operating without correct authorisation
Costa del Sol osteopathy clinic investigated for allegedly operating without correct authorisation

The Junta has opened an investigation for a potential “serious infringement” after a complaint from the Andalusian college of physiotherapists

Eugenio Cabezas

Algarrobo

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 16:18

Following a complaint which was made by the legal services of the College of Physiotherapists of Andalucía (ICPFA), the Andalusian regional government’s health department has opened a investigation into legality of an osteopathy centre in Algarrobo on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The alleged “serious” infringement relates to “carrying out a possible health activity (osteopathy) without having the required authorisation from the health department”. The College of Physiotherapists of Andalucía explained in a statement that “for several years, we have been constantly requesting the inspection services of the Andalusian regional government to ensure compliance with the ruling handed down by the supreme court, which ratifies that osteopathy, chiromassage and chiropractic must be carried out by health professionals and, according to the ministry of health, only in physiotherapy units.”

Now a court in Torrox has opened proceedings against the manager of that centre, “for an alleged crime of professional intrusion, following a complaint filed by the collegiate institution”.

The Spanish association of professionals in natural therapies (APROETENA), has said that the professionals at the centre have been practising as osteopaths and chiromassage therapists “for many years, without risk to users, by the exclusive decision, free and informed.”

Its statement went on to say, “Spanish osteopaths and chiromassage therapists do not have to be physiotherapists. The law has not yet regulated the content of osteopathy and chiromassage in Spain and has not attributed it to any existing health profession.”

