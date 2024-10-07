Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The presentation of the autumn programme. SUR
Costa del Sol contemporary art centre unveils its extensive autumn programme
Art and culture

Costa del Sol contemporary art centre unveils its extensive autumn programme

The CAC in Vélez-Málaga will be exhibiting work by national and international artists between now and the end of 2024

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 7 October 2024, 13:35

Opciones para compartir

The Francisco Hernández Contemporary Art Centre (CAC) in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has revealed its autumn 2024 programme. The new exhibition season, which began with the exhibition Totem by the La Mancha artist Jesús Calzada, will be exhibiting work by national and international artists between now and the end of 2024.

On 11 October the space will host the exhibition Love, Humour and Disaffection, by the Malaga artist Omar Janaan, in collaboration with the city’s La Térmica gallery. The exhibition will show more than a hundred cartoons of graphic humour in acrylic.

The Moments Festival, an international festival of contemporary popular subcultures and visual arts, with two international exhibitions ‘Landskate. Defying Gravity' and “50 years of Pentagram” created especially for this occasion, will be the first time it is shown to the public. There will also be a conference with Harry Pearce and Domenic Lippa who will review the 50 years of Pentagram, “offering a special vision of the structure, ethics and current functioning of the studio,” said councillor for culture, Alicia Ramírez during the presentation of the programme.

There will also be a series of talks that will offer the chance to learn more about the work and life of local artists, with Antonio Hidalgo and Tres Puertas (23 October), Pepe Casamayor and the Mainake Reading Club (13 November) and Evaristo Guerra and the Eugenio de la Torre Foundation (11 December).

Cinema will also play a leading role in the final part of the CAC Francisco Hernández's 2024 programme. The Music Box (1989) and My Name is Khan (2009), will be screened. On Wednesday 9 October the CAC will pay tribute to Luis García Berlanga on the occasion of Spanish cinema day, with the screening of the film Moros y Cristianos (1987) and a subsequent talk with Adolfo Lasheras and Javi Rojo. Caballo de Troya (Trojan Horse) by José Luis Martín will be exhibited in the CAC's patio.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  2. 2 West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns
  3. 3

    A troubling review of Spain
  4. 4 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  5. 5 Marbella golfer misses the cut just a week after Open de España victory
  6. 6 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  8. 8 Malaga CF show resilience to secure vital away point
  9. 9 SUR in English anniversary gala to recognise the Costa del Sol's international pioneers
  10. 10 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad