Costa del Sol bus service staff plan strike to coincide with town's annual fair after a 'chaotic' summer

The CC OO union has announced that Vélez-Málaga’s Travelsa bus company is planning strike action to coincide with Real Feria de San Miguel, which is taking place from 26 to 29 September.

The union has said that negotiations have reached a deadlock over improvements in working conditions and wages. Travelsa is owned by the bus company Alsa and employs 19 people in the town.

The head of the union's rail and transport sector in Malaga, Juan Vicente Pomares, explained to SUR that the strike has been formalised with the Andalusian regional government in view of “the lack of progress and the deadlock” in the negotiation of a new agreement, as the last one expired at the end of last year. Pomares added that staff say there has been a “worsening of working conditions and of the services provided to the public”.

“It has been a chaotic summer, with many problems, because the buses were full, there have been situations of great tension with the staff, and cases of almost aggression, with stones thrown at the vehicles,” said the union representative, who said that, nevertheless, next Tuesday they will sit down again to negotiate with the management of the company to try to stop the strike. “We hope that the meeting will be positive, that the company will come with its homework done and we won't have to go on strike,” he said. CC OO is the only union in the workforce.

Support from the opposition

The secretary general of the socialist PSOE political party in Vélez-Málaga, Víctor González, has criticised ‘the passivity and ineffective management of the centre-right Partdo Popular (PP) mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, in the face of an unprecedented public transport crisis, “especially at a time when it is crucial to encourage the use of public transport and avoid the use of private vehicles”. González went on to say, “This crisis has led staff, particularly the CC OO union, to call this strike. The situation is unsustainable and we show our full support for their fight.”

González has shown his “full support” to the CC OO over the strike. The transport service contract was awarded in 2005, for 25 years, to start up the tram, which was pulled from service in June 2012.

The last announcement by the town hall came in May 2024 when they said they would organise a survey to ask residents whether they would like to see the tram service reactivated. Lupiáñez has put the amount of municipal funds that would have to be provided to re-establish the service at five million euros, despite having already obtained 3.7 million euros in European funding.