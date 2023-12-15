Contract for 24-hour vet service to attend to stray and abandoned animals put out to tender in Axarquía town

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 15 December 2023, 07:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town is looking for companies to provide a new animal health centre which will provide veterinary care 24 hours a day. The contract is for three years, with a possible two year extension.

The councillor for health and consumer affairs, Lola Ramos, explained that with the new contract which is currently out to tender the town hall will “comply with the new requirements of Law 7/2023, of 28 March, on the protection of the rights and welfare of animals, with a 24-hour veterinary service, seven days a week to attend to stray and abandoned animals". She went on to say, "The aim is to improve animal protection, as well as general environmental health in Rincón de la Victoria.”

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the importance of "the improvement of this service which represents a step forward in animal protection and care". The new contract allows for up to 35 dogs per day to be taken to the centre, known as Euthanasia 0 programme.

A capture, neuter and release programme is also included in the contract, allowing for up to 24 cats to be neutered per day and 48 dogs that are up for adoption to be neutered per year.

The contract also includes capturing and controlling pigeon numbers, providing emergency services and the collection of domestic animals that are not microchipped, the removal of wild animals from private properties and in public spaces, emergency veterinary treatment of animals that have been rescued, removal of beehives that are difficult to access and the collection of exotic birds.

Interested companies have until 3pm on 3 January 2024 to submit bids. Further information can be found on the town hall website at: www.rincondelavictoria.es/perfil-del-contratante