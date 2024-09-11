Nerja says 'adios' to summer and launches autumn cultural programme

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 15:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The popular coastal town of Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol will say 'adios' to the summer on Saturday 14 September with a party on Burriana beach, starting at 8pm. The summer edition of the Fiesta de las Cuatro Estaciones is organised by the town hall's youth department along with the leisure establishments located on Plaza Tutti Frutti.

Live music will come from Nerja group Proyecto Mandarina and local DJ Elías Moreno as well as DJs Marblack and Charly Ro. The town hall has encouraged local residents and visitors to join the party and called upon participants to behave responsibly.

Nerja's 'feria' (fair) also starts at 9pm on Friday 13 September on Plaza Tutti Frutti, with activities including the selection of the carnival queen and king.

Autumn cultural programme

Nerja singer Antonio Cortés will be kicking off the town's autumn cultural programme with a free concert on Saturday 14 September at 8pm at the cultural centre. Cortés became a household name in Spain after coming second in the popular Canal Sur music programme 'Se llama copla' in 2008.

Flamenco also plays a leading role in the cultural programme, with Ana Patrana performing in September, Pilar Soto in October and Tomás García and the young revelation, winner of the Tierra de Talentos competition, Matías Campos, in November. Finally, in December, Granada dancer Agustín Barajas, who performed at the Generalife in August, will be giving a performance in Nerja in December.

Other music including jazz and tango also feature in the programme with the Bratia group in September, Costa Jazz Quartet, David Hazeltine, Cinetones and Wing Compagniet in October and Café del Mundo and La Porteña in November. Other highlights for December include the musicals Beauty and the Beast and Rapunzel.