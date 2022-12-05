A Christmas gala for animals in Rincón de la Victoria Music and children's activities took centre stage at the charity event on Sunday

Rincón de la Victoria town hall and the Malaga association for the protection, rescue and animal rights (Asociación Unidad de Protección, Rescate y Defensa Animal Málaga) organised a charity event on Sunday 4 December with music, theatre and children's entertainment at the Centro de Estudios del Folclore Malagueño de Benagalbón.

The event brought together numerous groups, associations and individuals "who have wanted to collaborate with this initiative that aims to raise funds to support the work of the association that is responsible for rescuing and caring for abandoned animals," explained Rincón de la Victoria’s councillor for the area, María del Carmen Cañizares, prior to the event.

Cañozares added, "With this meeting we want to raise awareness of the important work being carried out by the association, which is currently caring for almost fifty dogs, cats and guinea pigs that are up for adoption at its facilities."

Lorena Blanco, a member of the association, said, "Since 2019 we have been rescuing abandoned and mistreated animals to give them a better life in the shelter that needs the support to continue with this work to protect animals.”