British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow As well as the UK's Raven Team, Italian team WeFly, "the only air patrol in the world in which two of the three pilots are disabled", will be taking part in the Torre del Mar International air festival from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 September

Jennie Rhodes Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 11:42 | Updated 12:04h.

The skies above Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will be filled with the buzz of some of Europe’s most spectacular airborne displays again from 6 to 8 September as the town’s international air festival returns for its ninth year.

Announcing the details on Monday 2 September, festival director Pablo González promised that this year’s show would be a “powerful festival with a strong focus on jets”. He added that there will be “the best pilots at national and international level with the presence, among others, of two aerobatic patrols, one English and one Italian”. The Italian Wefly Team says it is “the only air patrol in the world in which two of the three pilots are disabled”.

González said that among other aircraft taking part for the first time is the Saeta H220 jet, manufactured in Spain and part of the country’s air force “of which there are only two left in use at the moment”.

There are also plenty of familiar names in this year’s lineup including the ever-popular Eurofighter. The full list of aircraft participating is as follows: Real Aeroclub de Sevilla, Patrulla Papea del Ejército del Aire y del Espacio, Cuerpo Nacional de Policía helicopter, César Cánudas paramotor, Ramón Morillas paramotor, Guardia Civil helicopter, King Air de la Guardia Civil, Canadair Grupo 43 del Ejército del Aire y del Espacio, Saeta H-200 jet, Camilo Benito, Juan Velarde, Ela Autogiro, We Fly Team Italia, Patrulla Aspa of the Air and Space Army, Team Raven UK, FA18 Hornet of the Air and Space Army and the Eurofighter of the Air and Space Army.

Spectators will be able to watch the teams as they practice on Friday and Saturday and then the full show will be taking place on Sunday morning. The show can be seen along Torre del Mar’s coastline and also from Caleta de Vélez and as far as Benajarafe.

As part of the air festival, there will also be an aeromodelling exhibition on the promenade by the Club Aeromodelismo Axarquía and on Saturday 7 September, the Aspa patrol team will be signing posters from 12 to 3.15pm in the Biblioplaya area of the beach and, on the same day and in the same place, but from 4 to 5pm, F-18 posters will be signed.

For full details and the full programme visit: Facebook – Festival Aero Internacional Torre del Mar or www.festivalaereotorredelmar.com