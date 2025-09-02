Body of missing man found in 'unmarked' well on eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 10:53 Share

The body of a man from Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has been found in a well eight days after he was reported as missing.

David Ruiz, 52, left his home on the night of 24 August to walk his three dogs, two of which returned home. Ruiz's body was found in the evening of Monday 1 September at the bottom of a well located north of the town's wholesale market.

Family and friends of the missing man had intensified their search efforts in the area in recent days after reporting him missing. Local and National Police and Guardia Civil officers also participated in the search over the past eight days.

The fire brigade recovered Ruiz's body from the bottom of the well in a complex operation that lasted several hours. National Police officers have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding Ruiz's death and his body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for an autopsy.

Residents of Vélez-Málaga have criticised the fact that the well where the body was found is "unmarked, uncovered and without any warning signs". The area, which is also close to the cemetery, is frequented by walkers and dog-walkers.