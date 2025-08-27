Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two images of David Ruiz Hierrezuelo, the 52-year-old resident of Vélez-Málaga, missing since last Saturday. SUR
Missing person

Worried family issues plea for dog walker reported missing in eastern Costa del Sol town

David Ruiz Hierrezuelo, 52, left his home on Saturday night, 23 August, to walk his three dogs, two of which have since returned home

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 12:47

There is a new missing person alert in Malaga province. The relatives of 52-year-old resident of Vélez-Málaga David Ruiz Hierrezuelo have reported that he has been missing from his home since Saturday night, 23 August, when he went out to walk his three dogs. Two of the dogs have returned to the area around the house, located in the middle of the Axarquía area town.

The man is described as 1.9 metres tall, of slim build and has short dark blond hair. He was wearing light-coloured long trousers and a green shirt when he went missing. Ruiz is single, has no children, is unemployed and does not have a driving licence.

Ruiz Hierrezuelo was usually seen walking with his three pet dogs several times a day in the centre of Vélez-Málaga, around the Camino de Málaga, the Vivar Téllez football pitch and the Paseo de Andalucía, his sister Beatriz told SUR on Tuesday.

"He is healthy and strong"

"We are desperate because he is nowhere to be found. We have already filed a missing person report with the National Police and they are looking for him," said Beatriz, visibly distressed. "He does not take medication, he is healthy and strong, very calm, has no problems with anyone. He is always with his dogs and with us, with our father," she added..

David's sister has appealed to the public to help find David. "There are people who have called us saying they have seen him, but it was not him, unfortunately," Beatriz said. If anyone has a clue as to his whereabouts they can call 626 798 413 or contact the police on 092 or the emergency services on 112.

