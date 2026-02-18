Body of missing 79-year-old British man found in Nerja

Image of the area where the body was found, on the border between Nerja and Torrox.

The search for Iain Stanley, a 79-year-old British national who disappeared in the coastal town of Nerja, has ended in tragedy.

Local authorities confirmed on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, that the pensioner’s body has been located following an intensive week-long operation across the Axarquía region.

Stanley was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, February 11, near the Hotel Perla Marina. According to reports from the Guardia Civil, the British expat - who was staying in an apartment on Avenida Antonio Ferrandis "Chanquete" with his wife - had left his residence without his mobile phone or passport.

His wife reported him missing the following day when he failed to return home. The disappearance sparked a massive community effort, with local residents and the large British expat community in Nerja sharing his image across social media platforms in hopes of a safe recovery.

Police believe his death was natural

The investigation led the Guardia Civil to review hours of CCTV footage and follow several leads, including a report from a taxi driver who believed he had transported a man matching Stanley’s description to the neighboring town of Torrox.

However, after extensive tracking, those leads proved inconclusive.The search concluded this Wednesday afternoon when emergency services discovered his body. While the exact location of the discovery has not been officially disclosed, forensic teams were dispatched to the site immediately.

Track in Torrox

Authorities are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Preliminary reports suggest there were no immediate signs of foul play, leading investigators to believe the 79-year-old may have become disoriented during his walk.

Iain Stanley was described by his family as being in good health and not suffering from any known cognitive illnesses that would have limited his movement, making the sudden disappearance particularly baffling for his loved ones.

The area where the body was found, in the vicinity of the urbanisations Ladera del Mar and Tamango Hill, is a steep area with ravines and paths that separate the municipality of Nerja from that of neighbouring Torrox.