Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain

Ignacio Lillo / Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 13:11 | Updated 14:12h.

Spain's state weather agency forecast for Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 December gave a certain probability of snow on the highest peaks of Malaga province and the Aemet prediction has been fulfilled.

Workers from the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca in Alfarnate, the highest village in the Axarquía at almost 900 metres above sea level, have captured a video of the snowfall as autumn draws to an end.

From Vélez-Málaga and the Axarquía coastal towns of Nerja and Torre del Mar, the peak of La Maroma (2,069 metres above sea level) and other high spots in the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountain range can be seen with a thin white layer of snow.

It is not the first time it has snowed in the Axarquía this autumn; it also did so on 27 October during the first of the two spells of heavy rain that have affected Malaga province this season.

Aemet has set the snow level for today at around 1,300 to 1,400 metres above sea level, mainly in mountain ranges near the coast in the eastern part of the province. By tomorrow it will rise to 1,500-1,600 metres and could also extend to Los Montes de Málaga, El Torcal and Sierra Bermeja.

There are still ten days to go before the astronomical arrival of winter, although the meteorological winter began on 1 December. Temperatures are currently below normal but are forecast to rise again from Saturday 14 December.