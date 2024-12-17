Vandals hit wrong note after targeting giant musical instruments erected in Malaga 'town of music'

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 16:44

Benamocarra has been promoting itself as a tourist destination for many years as the municipality boasts of being the birthplace of famous Malaga composer Eduardo Ocón, born in 1833 in the Axarquia town and who died in Malaga city in 1901. It also has the oldest municipal music band in Andalucía which is still active. To acknowledge this, a display of giant musical instruments went up in the town's streets in 2023.

However, vandals have targeted the installations, which have become popular among locals and tourists alike since they were erected in the municipality, which has a population of some 3,200 inhabitants. According to town hall's Por Mi Pueblo representatives, vandals targeted two of these instruments at the weekend, specifically the flute, which was ripped off and found in another street in the town. There was also damage to the huge representation of a cello.

"Thanks to the cooperation of residents, the flute has been found, as some hooligans had taken it down and thrown it away," Benamocarre's council wrote on social media.

In the case of the cello located in the Florencio Palomo park, in the La Loma residential area, the damage will be repaired. "We ask the residents to please take care of what is ours, of all the residents, only then Benamocarra will be a great town," the town hall added.

Musical route

Following the incident, the department of public safety said that "in the coming months cameras will be placed in each of the areas where the musical instruments are located to monitor this important public investment, which is giving Benamocarra so much popularity, as there are many people who visit us and walk along this musical route".

Benamocarra music band director José Antonio Lagos said at the presentation of the last installation in summer that "the instruments that have been installed in the streets of the village are one more incentive to come to Benamocarra, to demonstrate that 'Benamocarra sounds', not in vain we have the oldest music band in Andalucía, and I am very proud to direct it. We want Benamocarra to be a point of reference on a cultural and musical level".

Tourism councillor José Ramón Palomo said Benamocarra is "the town of music", pointing out it is the birthplace of illustrious composer Eduardo Ocón Rivas. "The installation of large musical instruments is having a great impact, visits to Benamocarra have increased, and we intend to attract tourism, bring life to the village, and hope that people continue to come and enjoy it," he said.