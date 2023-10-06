Bather dies on a beach popular with holidaymakers in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

An elderly bather died on Thursday afternoon on El Salón beach in Nerja, a popular spot for holidaymakers next to the town's famous Balcón de Europa viewpoint.

Although the main beach season formally ended in Nerja last Sunday, with the end of the summer lifeguard service, the good weather continues to encourage thousands of locals and tourists to the Costa del Sol resort, the easternmost coastal town in Malaga province.

Several witnesses raised the alarm at around 2.40pm, when they saw a man, a tourist in his 70s, having difficulty getting out of the water. They pulled him to the shore and the ambulance crews that were alerted by 112 Andalucía began resuscitation manoeuvres, as the man showed signs of drowning.

However, the attempts were in vain and the bather died at the scene.

The body of the man was taken to Malaga where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death. Initially, the main hypothesis being considered is that of drowning.