Nerja's lifeguards clock off and take stock of summer season

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nerja’s summer lifeguard season ended on Sunday 1 October without any major incidents reported, according to a report by the town’s Civil Protection service, which has been presented to the councillor for beaches, María del Carmen López.

According to the report, the lifeguards only had to intervene in one rescue which was considered "complicated" and there were seven other rescues that were considered "straightforward".

The report also stated that 86 percent of the time that the lifeguards were on duty the flags were green, meaning it was safe to swim in the sea. Yellow flags were raised 11 per cent of the time and red flags just 3 per cent.

The majority of lifeguard responses – 36 on Burriana beach, 10 in Maro and three on La Torrecilla, one on Chucho Playazo and nine on other beaches - involved helping people who were experiencing nausea, dizziness, fainting or minor injuries.

A total of 119 people (78 in Burriana and 41 in La Torrecilla) with restricted mobility were also helped by lifeguards to use the amphibious chair to take them into the sea.