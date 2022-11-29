Axarquía village to provide financial help for solar panels Arenas town hall wants to promote green energy in homes and other properties, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on IBI bills

The town hall in the Axarquía village of Arenas has approved a plan to offer an IBI (local property tax) rebate for four years to households that have solar energy systems installed, whether for residential or other use.

The initiative aims to encourage the implementation of solar panels to promote green energy and the reduction in the tax could be up to 50% for properties used for residential purposes and 40% for properties used for other activities. The town hall has said that the installation of solar panels "will mean a considerable saving in electricity bills” and that they “do not generate polluting emissions".

The plan also includes tax relief for large families and offers other economic aid. "We continue to work to improve our village and the quality of life of our residents," the town hall said in a statement posted on its social network pages.