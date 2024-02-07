Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A CCTV image captured the suspect in a pharmacy in Torre del Mar. SUR
Axarquía shoplifter allegedly responsible for 35 offences remanded in custody
Crime

Axarquía shoplifter allegedly responsible for 35 offences remanded in custody

The images recorded by the shops’ security cameras, together with the photographic recognition of the suspect by the victims, led to his identification and arrest

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 13:04

Compartir

Spain’s National Police have arrested a 44-year-old man as the main suspect behind a series of thefts from shops and pharmacies in the coastal town of Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. The man is allegedly responsible for 33 theft offences and two further robberies with violence, according to a statement issued by the force on Monday 5 February.

Pharmaceutical products and bottles of olive oil were among the items he allegedly took in a spate of incidents between September 2023 and 29 January, when he was arrested.

More than 80 traders in the town reported incidents and they started to share information via a WhatsApp group. SUR reported on the incidents in December.

Related news

The investigation found that the suspect would enter the shops silently before helping himself to items. Most of the thefts did not involve confrontations with shopkeepers. However, the use of violence or intimidation was reported in two of the incidents. Finally, the images collected by the shops’ security cameras, together with the photographic recognition of the suspect by the victims led to the identification of the perpetrator.

According to the National Police, the suspect, who is a repeat offender and has been arrested on numerous occasions in recent months for similar crimes, has been remanded in custody awaiting a court appearance.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  2. 2 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  3. 3 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  4. 4 Bodies of three missing people are found after five-storey building collapse in Barcelona
  5. 5 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  6. 6 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  7. 7 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
  8. 8 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea
  9. 9 Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
  10. 10 Farmers' protest winds down in city after huge protests in Malaga, Antequera and Ronda

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad