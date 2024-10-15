Axarquía council calls for ‘civic-mindedness’ after increase in number of illegal rubbish dumps

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 19:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Vélez-Málaga town hall in the Axarquía area on the eastern Costa del Sol has made a public appeal to stop the proliferation of illegal waste dumps in various parts of the western nuclei of the municipality. A growing number of uncontrolled dumps have been registered in recent days in particular in rural areas of Almayate and Cajiz.

As a result, in a message posted on the social media pages of Almayate, Valle-Niza and Cajiz town hall offices, they have asked that residents “take care of what belongs to everyone”. The message continues: “It is everyone's responsibility to keep our environment clean and pleasant for everyone. Unfortunately, we have detected several points in the areas of Almayate and Cajiz where rubbish has been thrown inappropriately, affecting our community and the environment”.

The message goes on to say, “There are appropriate ways to dispose of waste "We have a 'punto limpio' [municipal dump] where you can take those materials that should not end up in the street. In addition, we inform that the Local Police will intensify controls on illegal dumping of waste, to ensure compliance with the rules and to preserve the cleanliness of our streets.”