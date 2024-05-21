Individual arrested for allegedly drugging and raping two men on Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 16:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Police have arrested a man in Nerja for allegedly drugging and then raping two men.

The suspect laced the drinks of the victims, aged 27 and 34, with MDMA before raping them, according to investigators. He has been remanded in custody.

A police investigator was launched after the victims reported to officers they had been sexually assaulted in the defendant's house. According to the Guardia Civil, the alleged perpetrator gained the trust of the victims after an initial contact, which took place through mutual friends and on social media. He then invited them to his home.

According to the allegations, the victims consumed a drink offered by the suspect, after which they began to feel symptoms of nausea, dizziness, vomiting and even unconsciousness. They could barely recall what had happened.

Their symptoms lingered the next day after they left the house by their own means. The suspect allegedly even hid the clothes, mobile phone and house keys from one of the victims, whom he allegedly left locked up in his home.

Positive for drugs

Both victims went to medical centres, as they suspected that they had been drugged. The tests were positive in both cases for different substances, such as MDMA, cannabis or methadone. Neither of them were drug users, they claimed.

The perpetrator allegedly administered a combination of drugs that have a depressant effect on the central nervous system in order to override the will of the victims and rape them without any opposition.

After identifying the perpetrator, a Moroccan national of similar age to the victims and resident in the town of Nerja, Guardia Civil agents arrested him at the end of last month. During the search of the house, several objects identified by the victims, a dosage dropper and other objects that tested positive for MDMA were found.

Police are keeping the investigation open as other possible victims cannot be ruled out.