Andalusian regional government to hand over abandoned 6.3-million-euro holiday complex to Axarquía village

The Villa Turística de Periana, a holiday accommodation complex in the Axarquía village of Periana, on the eastern side of Malaga province, is to be handed over to Periana town hall by its current owners, the Junta de Andalucía. It cost seven million euros to build and was closed in 2012, having only been in use for five years.

Since then, Periana town hall has been calling on the Andalusian regional government to reopen the complex and requested that it hand the facility over to the town hall. Following an agreement in September 2023 that included the Periana complex and four other tourist villas in Andalucía which are also currently disused, the Junta has announced that it will cede the tourist complex free of charge to Periana town hall. The other four: Pinar de la Vidriera in Huéscar (Granada), Cazalla de la Sierra (Seville), Fuenteheridos (Huelva) and the hotel Las Menas del Serón, located in Bacares (Almeria) are to be put up for auction.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Junta’s spokesperson for economy and finance, Carolina España, who said in Seville that they are preparing a fifth auction, because they are "determined" to sell four of the five tourist villas that are closed. "We don't understand why these tourist villas exist and on top of that they are closed and not profitable," she said.

E.C.

The network of tourist villas in Andalucía is made up of nine villas and one hotel, distributed throughout the eight Andalusian provinces, although only five of them are currently in operation.

Mayor of Periana, Rafael Torrubia, thanked the Junta for "finally" agreeing to return the facilities to the village who said that once the transfer is complete he will look at the possibility to lease the facility, similar to the arrangement which exists with La Viñuela hotel, which is owned by La Viñuela town hall.