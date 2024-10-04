Seventy-year-old driver rescued after car overturns in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Almáchar Friday, 4 October 2024, 15:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 70-year-old motorist had to be rescued at around 11am on Thursday 3 October after her vehicle overturned at kilometre nine of the MA-3112 regional road, which links Vélez-Málaga and Almáchar on the eastern side of Malaga province. For unknown reasons, which are still under investigation, the Fiat car left the road at a bend and overturned.

Officers from Malaga's provincial fire brigade, the Vélez Local Police, the Guardia Civil, Moclinejo Civil Protection volunteers and medics were quickly on the scene and were able to pull the woman out of the car. The driver was initially treated in the ambulance and later transferred to the nearby Almáchar health centre.

Her injuries were not thought to be serious and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The work to remove the car forced the road to be partially closed on the road, which connects Vélez-Málaga with Almáchar and El Borge, also crossing part of Benamocarra.