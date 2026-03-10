Tourism boss fears Malaga rail chaos will cost 'millions'

Machines working to stabilise the slope over the high-speed rail in Álora.

Malaga’s Easter Week tourist season is hanging by a thread as a row erupts between regional and national leaders over the state of the province's railways.

Arturo Bernal, Andalucía’s Minister of Tourism, has warned that the "paralysis" of high-speed rail links could trigger a financial catastrophe for the local hospitality sector.

The crisis follows the Adamuz train crash on 18 January, which has left Malaga lagging behind Seville and Cordoba in the race to reconnect with Madrid.

While other cities are back on track, Bernal claims work in Malaga is not "progressing at a good pace," leaving domestic tourists - who make up the bulk of Easter visitors - facing bus replacements or choosing rival destinations instead.

Industry experts are already bracing for impact, with calculations suggesting the province could bleed up to €200 million in lost revenue. Hotel occupancy, usually at a premium during the religious festivities, is predicted to plummet by as much as 30% if the high-speed lines aren't fully operational.

When challenged by government sub-delegate Javier Salas, who dismissed the pessimistic forecast, Bernal hit back: "If they have any doubts, they only have to go to a bar and talk to a waiter or a cook."