Man arrested in Fuengirola after young foreign tourist held in choke hold and raped in Marbella

A 23-year-old man who allegedly raped a tourist in Marbella after strangling her until she lost consciousness has been arrested.

Officers swooped on the North African suspect, who has a criminal record, about 6.30pm at his home in Fuengirola on Friday 5 July.

The alleged rape happened on Thursday 4 July, when the attacker used the "mataleón" technique to strangle a young Hungarian woman "that caused her to lose consciousness" police said.

After "intense police work" and thanks to witness statements, investigators were able to locate and arrest the alleged perpetrator within 24 hours after the incident.

The victim, who is now back in her home country, expressed her thanks to officers who swiftly handled the case.