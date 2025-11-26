Young woman, 25, found dead in Campillos, in a new gender-based killing case

Guardia Civil officers at the scene of the incident. Above, on the left, Concha, the young woman who was murdered.

Barely 24 hours after International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Guardia Civil is investigating a new murder in Malaga under the suspicion that it is a gender-based crime. A 25-year-old woman has been found dead, with signs of violence, in her home in Campillos in northern Malaga province.

The discovery took place on Wednesday morning. Officers went to the young woman's house where they found her body on the first floor. The victim, whose name was Concha, had been living with her father for some months. Previously, she had lived in Granada with her mother. Her father was working on the land, so he was not at home at the time of the incident.

According to the sources consulted, the alleged killer, the victim's partner or ex-partner, has already been arrested in the town of Martos (Jaén), where, apparently, he went to the Guardia Civil headquarters to turn himself in.

Apparently, both had been in the VioGén system (for cases of women at risk of gender-based violence), she as a victim and he as an aggressor, with previous partners, but their files were already inactive. At present, there are no previous reports of violence between them.

The national government representative in Malaga, Javier Salas, has condemned what appears to be a new case of gender-based violence and has expressed his condolences to the woman's family and loved ones.

"We cannot tolerate in our society that this scourge remains. We must redouble all our efforts so that awareness against gender violence is permanently rooted in our society and the main weapon to combat it is education and the banishment of the denialist messages about gender violence," he said.

Second case in five days

This is the second case in which a woman has been killed by her partner or ex-partner in Malaga province in just a few days. Last Saturday the Guardia Civil arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly killing his ex-partner, a 60-year-old woman , in a house in Rincón de la Victoria. In the province of Malaga, almost 5,200 women are under police protection as victims of gender-based violence.