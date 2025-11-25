Almost 5,200 women receive police protection as victims of gender-based violence in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 10:02 | Updated 10:11h. Share

Some 5,200 women currently receive police protection as victims of gender-based violence in Malaga province. The rate of this particular category of crimes does not seem to slow down. The latest fatal victim was 60-year-old María Victoria, who was stabbed to death by her ex-husband. The man was imprisoned on Monday, 24 November. Of the five fatal victims of gender-based violence in the province so far this year, only one had reported the threat she was under.

The statistics that show the number of victims or women under police protection are only the tip of the iceberg and they do not represent the thousands of women who live in fear, imprisoned by their current or old relationships. However, the numbers presented by the general judiciary council (CGPJ) are still alarming. Currently, there are 4,447 reports of gender-based violence registered in Malaga province. In the last five years 11,417 women have been included in the VioGen system for protection of women at risk.

The latest report of the Ministry of the Interior, with data up to October 2025, shows that VioGen has added another 2,521 cases since October last year in Malaga.

Since 2007, when it was launched, the VioGen system has registered a total of 45,061 cases in the province of Malaga, with a total of 39,439 victims. Of these, 5,631 have more than one file for having suffered abuse at the hands of more than one partner. Although the vast majority of cases are inactive (39,565), as the threat is perceived to have disappeared, they are susceptible to being reactivated in the event that the victims are again perceived to be in danger.

There are currently 5,196 women of all ages under police protection. After assessment, police classified 4,661 of them as low risk, 50 as medium risk and 36 as high risk.

Among the victims, there are 59 active cases involving minors. They form part of the 25% of young people under 30 years of age who are currently under police protection in Malaga (1,295 cases). This portion has decreased since October 2022 (the year in which the statistics began to differentiate by age group), when they represented 26.7% of the active cases.

According to the report, the women who suffer the most from gender-based violence - or, at least, whose cases have been detected - are those between the ages of 31 and 45. They account for almost half of all active procedures in the province. With 2,454 cases, they represent 47.2% of the total number of victims currently under police protection. Among them, there are 14 women whose cases have been classified as high risk.

Women between the ages of 46 and 64 account for 22% of active cases (1,319). Women over the age of 65 account for 128 of active proceedings.

Underage individuals at risk

According to the report, half of the women under police protection have children or adolescents in their care. In 38 of these cases, the National Police have detected that the minors are also at risk of violence. This is because a combination of indicators have suggested to the police that the violence exercised by the abuser on the victim could extend to people close to the woman, especially the minors in her care.

On the other hand, according to the report, there are 409 cases involving women with children in their care that the authorities consider to be of particular concern. This means that these cases show a series of risk indicators that significantly increase the likelihood that the abuser will attack the victim very seriously or even fatally.

According to data from the government delegation against gender-based violence, 4,447 complaints were filed in the province up to 30 October this year, which would make an average of almost 15 complaints per day.

The victims' helpline

The 016 telephone number attends to cases of gender-based violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages. The call is free of charge and does not appear on the phone bill. Cases of abuse or risk of abuse can also be reported, either by the victim herself, family members or witnesses, by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. The service can also be contacted by WhatsApp at 600 000 016.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062). If it is impossible to make a call, you can use the ALERTCOPS app, which sends a signal with your location to the police.