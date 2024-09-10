Work starts on 135-million-euro Chinese-funded solar power plant in north of Malaga province

Chinese and Spanish authorities at the laying of the first foundation stone.

Solar energy is coming to Antequera in the north of Malaga province in a big way thanks to Chinese company Jinko Power, which on Monday 9 September started work on a 135-million-euro solar power farm. The site is expected to be up-and-running from the summer 2025 and will create 175 megawatts peak (MWp), providing enough energy for 60,000 households.

Jinko Power will build four solar power plants with a total capacity of 175 MWp, capable of generating 370,000 MWh per year. It is expected to help reduce the emission of 125,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The start of construction was attended by the governor of the Chinese province of Jiangxi, Ye Jianchun; representatives of the Junta's ministry of industry; the mayors of Antequera and Mollina, Manuel Barón and Eugenio Sevillano; and the head of business and development of Jinko Power, Ritwik Ghosho.

The solar power farm is located in a strategic area for the production of renewable energy in Andalucía, with Antequera's so-called dry port and the Antequera logistics centre as reference points.

The four solar plants are designed to make the most of the area's climate, contributing to the energy transition in the region. Around 600 people will be involved in the construction phase and some 50 people could be employed at the site once it is operational.