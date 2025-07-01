Nuns famous for making and selling cakes in Malaga province town issue plea for food donations

Years ago, the Convento de la Santísima Encarnación de Antequera's bells had a special chime to let residents know that the nuns were experiencing financial hardship. In response to that alarm - just a simple ring - people would bring them food. Today, the bells have been replaced by messages on mobile phones: "A call for solidarity. Our neighbours, the Carmelite Mothers of the Convento de la Santísima Encarnación de Antequera are unable to make ends meet," reads the message circulating around the town, which aims to stir consciences and ask for help.

SUR went to the convent to learn more about the situation. The nuns prudently did not want to trouble the public. They are aware of the problems faced by many families in today's society and their vow of poverty is a way of life, but they have problems like all children of God. The convent has 11 young nuns whose only income is the handmade sweets they make in their bakery. They knew that the summer season meant a drop in sales, but a water breakdown has taken away the budget for the hot weeks and the monastery's pantries have been emptied.

When there are no pensions

The paradox of life is that new nuns choose to dedicate their lives to serving the convent, but there is a lack of older nuns. What does this mean? In the past, each older nun received a minimum pension. But as the convent currently does not have older nuns, the younger ones are left without the voice of experience and without this extra income. In addition, those who work in the bakery are registered as self-employed workers, which means that they have to pay their self-employed insurance. As every month, they had to pay this fee at the end of June, like so many other workers in the sector.

They don't want money, they need basic food such as fruit, vegetables, rice and some meat. Their health also depends on what they eat, apart from their spiritual prayers.

While we are there, some tourists enter the convent's bakery to buy some of the delicious sweets: homemade 'Carmencitas' pastries, Carmelite sponge cake, homemade madeleines, San Elías doughnuts, oat biscuits, ginger and cinnamon biscuits and even chocolate brownies. Temptations for the palate. Nobody is spared from the problems at the end of the month and, like many people in need, the nuns don't ask for money, but for something to fill the pantry.