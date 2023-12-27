Residents band together to light up a street in Antequera for Christmas

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 18:04 | Updated 18:21h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Local residents in the town of Antequera in Malaga province have come together and lit up their entire street for this year's festive season.

Located in the residential area between the Antequera Hills and the Matagrande road, José Moreno Burgos street has a life of its own. It all started "during the pandemic when one day we decided to welcome a local resident who was coming home from hospital after being ill". As they were unable to visit her due to Covid-19 restrictions, they decided to send messages of encouragement to her from their doorsteps when she arrived home.

The residents - around 30 of them - were so excited by the response that they planned a parade for 5 January 2021, where the Three Kings would go from house to house along the street, maintaining social distance rules and with the children watching them from their balconies. Some months went by and then Halloween arrived, where they then turned the street into a terrifying passageway of terror with New York-style decorations. Between one party and the next, La Calle (the street), as the WhatsApp group they have formed come together. It is not unusual to now see them celebrating a meal in summer, winter or at any time of the year.

"There are good vibes between everyone, we usually meet at the entrance of each house and the children play in the street. Here we know that there is no problem and we enjoy what our parents and grandmothers used to tell us: to be able to play in the street and be relaxed with the doors of the houses left ajar," a resident said.

Now Christmas has arrived they have once again set up their impressive light show, powered by a solar power system. And now they are also preparing for their New Year's Eve party when they will project television images onto a house facade and eat their midnight grapes together.