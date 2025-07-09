Opera returns to Antequera after 25 years with a score by Bellini, Bridgerton-style costumes and a unique setting in the bullring

Paco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 16:43 Compartir

Opera is returning to Antequera in the north of Malaga province for the first time in 25 years on Friday 18 July, with one of Vincenzo Bellini's best-known works, La Sonnambula, which will be performed at the town's bullring.

The performance will include an international cast led by Greek-Scottish soprano Annie Fassea and American tenor Gabe Clarke. However, it is a proudly "rural production" as the organiser behind it is the non-profit cultural centre Ras de Terra, which brings opera and other cultural events to inland Spain.

"The singers are fascinated and excited about the performance in the bullring as it is a special venue where none of them have sung and it also reminds them of unique auditoriums like the Arena di Verona", explains Juan Urquiola, co-promoter of Ras de Terra, who adds that for the audience it will also be an unbeatable experience with the bullring lit up at night, hosting this passionate love story by Bellini. "This opera and the very special setting create a winning concept," says Urquiola.

"We don't want to reveal any surprises, but we can tell you that the stage will take advantage of the bullring's roof because we wanted to include this unique architecture in the staging," explains Mónica Sánchez-Robles, who also works with Ras de Terra. The organisation has the support and collaboration of Antequera town hall for this return of the opera to Antequera and its bullring after Carmen and Don Juan were performed here by Salvador Távora 25 years ago.

Looking inwards

More than eighty people are involved in the production which also has the musical direction of Juan Pablo Valencia-Heredia and the stage direction of William Costabile Cisco, the Ras de Terra Orchestra and the Coro de Cámara de Extremadura, as well as professionals from Antequera, including make-up artists, technicians and production staff. "We always rely on local industry because that is the philosophy of the project. We do everything, from designing the scenery to seating and selling the tickets," explain the promoters of this show.

"Not only do we try to bring opera to the towns and the villages of the whole region that normally do not have access to this type of programme, but also to convince those fans who are in the province or on holiday that it is worth coming to Antequera to enjoy an opera in style," explain the organisers, who also promote artistic residencies and other activities in rural areas.

La Sonnambula is coming to Antequera thanks to the initiative and vision of local businesswoman Mari Carmen López, owner of Perfumería Hebe, who is a personal friend of Sánchez-Robles. She knows about the activities of Ras de Terra and is supporting the show by selling the tickets in her popular shop.

"One day she called me to put us in contact with the town, we took a plane and here we are, about to open," explains Sánchez-Robles, who has no doubts about the success of the event and even about a longer-term project. "Antequera is in a strategic location in Andalucía, so this could be the rehearsal for a future festival with more shows", adds Juan Urquiola.

Tickets cost between 30 and 75 euros and are available on the website for the event.