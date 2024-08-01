Mercury soars above 40C in many parts of Malaga as the province swelters

Antonio J. Guerrero / Chus Heredia Antequera / Malaga Thursday, 1 August 2024, 19:37 | Updated 20:07h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

August has started off hot in the province of Malaga. The threat of an amber alert was more than fulfilled and the thermometers shot up, with the highest official record being in Álora: where the afternoon temperature registered a stifling 44.2C. That was the official figure from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), on what has been, in general terms, the hottest day of the year in the province so far. Tomorrow (Friday), the amber weather alert will be activated again between 1 pm and 9 pm. There is a significant risk of exceeding 39 degrees on the Costa del Sol and in the Axarquía and Guadalhorce valley areas the temperatures could again exceed 40C.

Meanwhile today, in Coín temperatures reached 42.5C this Thursday. Just behind was Alpandeire (41.3 degrees), Estepona (40.3) and Cortes de la Frontera (40), which surpassed the psychological barrier.

Very close to 40 were Malaga Airport (39.4C), Malaga Consul (39 degrees), Torremolinos (38.6), Benahavís (38.5), Fuente de Piedra (38.3), Antequera (38), and Ronda (37.2).

Residents and visitors in Vélez-Málaga saw 35.7C, Rincón (34.8), Nerja (34.1), Algarrobo (34), and Marbella (33 degrees in the port) have breathed a little easier.

On the first day of the month temperatures hit almost 50C in the street in Antequera, in the north of Malaga province. It reached 48C in the sun and 42 degrees in the shade in the early afternoon, on another very hot day in the town.

The outside thermometers in the town's street reached 48 degrees at 5.30pm at the Hermanos Mir Muñoz pharmacy in Avenida de Pío XII. At the same time, at the Cervera pharmacy in San Agustín, which was already in the shade, the temperature was 42 degrees.

For days now, the streets of Antequera have been deserted since midday. There are those who prefer to stay at home with awnings providing shade, window blinds down and air conditioning on; and those who go in search of the swimming pools or the beach. Since the beginning of July, the town's municipal swimming pool has also been open on Friday and Saturday nights in a bid to allow people to take a refreshing dip in the evening.