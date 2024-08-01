July temperatures in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol were above normal, but not as high as last year

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 1 August 2024, 17:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

So far this summer it's been hot in Malaga, but not that hot. Temperatures in July were above normal, but also well below those of last year, which was the hottest since records began and there was only one day of the hot 'terral' wind. That is the conclusion from data provided by Spain's state weather agency, Aemet.

Until 29 July the average temperature in Malaga was 26.8C and when the data for the last two days (30 and 31) are computed, it is expected to rise to 26.9-27. This will therefore be around 0.9 or one degree above normal (26 degrees), for the period that Aemet uses as a reference, which runs from 1981 to 2020. This is statistically considered a "very warm" month, according to Jesús Riesco, director of the Malaga weather centre.

Last year was the hottest in history, with an average of 29.5 degrees, that is, 3.5 degrees above normal, and up to 2.5 degrees more than this year. So even though people in Malaga may think that this July was relatively cool, it was still hotter than just a few decades ago.

Among the main causes of this change, Riesco highlighted the fact that there has been only one day of hot 'terral' wind, pushing temperatures above 40 degrees. (The next terral was due today - 1 August). Added to this was the weather front that brought showers at the end of July, which is very unusual for Malaga at this time of year, as well as very cloudy skies and maximum temperatures even below 30 degrees.

August opens with terral

"Malaga is going against the rest of the Spanish mainland," observed the meteorologist. "There has been an alternation between westerly and easterly winds, troughs with cooler air masses, and others with warm air from Africa, which is what has finally left temperatures above normal, especially in inland areas of the province.

And he concluded: "In general, July has been more or less typical for what we have seen in recent years, but without counting the last one (2023), which was extraordinarily warm, because there were several episodes of very intense terral". In addition, a distinction can be made between the first fortnight, which was normal, and the second, which was much hotter.

Friday is forecast to be a little cooler than today (Thursday 1 August), but temperatures are still expected to be in the late 30s, with a yellow and amber weather warning for heat. The scenario will change again for the weekend: the wind will shift to the east and the thermometers will drop ten degrees from one day to the next, returning to around 30 degrees across the province.