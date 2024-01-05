Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Major motorway in Malaga province closed after accident in bad weather involving 15 vehicles
112 incident

At the time of the incident on the A-92, which happened at 9.30am this Friday morning, it was very foggy and hail was falling

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 5 January 2024, 11:14

The A-92 motorway as it passes through the municipality of Archidona in Malaga province remains closed after an accident involving 15 vehicles, according to a spokesperson for Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) traffic management centre.

The accident happened at around 9.30am at kilometre 169 of the A-92, in the direction of Seville. Emergencias 112 Andalucía operators received several calls alerting them to a chain collision. Apparently, at the time there was heavy fog and hail was falling.

Guardia Civil traffic police, 061 ambulance services and road maintenance personnel were quickly on the scene.

At the moment, the total number of people involved is unknown, nor the number of injured.

Due to the accident and the road closure, an alternative diversion has been opened on the A-92 M.

