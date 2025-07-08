Hand-crocheted sun shade revitalises square in Malaga province town

Julio J. Portabales Sierra de Yeguas Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 16:31 Compartir

A new installation has helped revitalise the square in the town centre of Sierra de Yeguas, in the north of Malaga province, and it provides a beautiful and unique shade from the scorching summer sun. It is a crocheted awning made by some 20 women from the Escalera de Color association (ladder of colour).

'La sombra de crochet' project reflects dedication to improving the town as well as companionship that connects the women from the association. Escalera de Color president Loli Pérez said that the initial idea was to make a handmade Christmas tree. "But one of the councillors asked us to make a canopy to provide shade instead," she said.

This work took almost three years of dedication and perseverance. Pérez admitted that, at times, she felt that so much effort would not come to fruition. "Now I feel very proud of the result," she said.

The crocheted awning has generated mixed feedback from the residents of Sierra de Yeguas, although the result has mostly been received positively. "Some didn't like it being placed in the square, but we respect all opinions. You can't always agree," Pérez said. At first, the association thought of hanging the awning behind the town hall, on the street where the headquarters of Escalera de Color are located, but complaints from locals prevented this. Despite this, the association has also received plenty of positive comments. "We have received many congratulations, both in person and through Facebook."

The initiative, with the support of the town hall, aims to start a chain of future citizen projects. Loli Pérez and her team are already working on new designs to continue decorating and improving different areas of the municipality.

A partnership with a history

The Escalera de Color is one of the main social engines of Sierra de Yeguas. It is currently made up of around 120 people, who meet at least three times a week. On Mondays, they hold a reading workshop and, at the end of the book, they screen the film version. They dedicate Tuesdays to handicrafts and on Thursdays they open their doors to those who want to practice crochet, macramé or knitting.

This space is much more than a meeting place. It is a network of support, company and fun. "We have a great time here," said the president. The association is open throughout the whole year - for holidays, festivals, theatre performances, shared meals and vacations, among other activities. "There are people who needed this," Pérez said, alluding to the 18 years of experience that the association has had in combating loneliness and fostering a sense of community, especially among the older population. There are no restrictions on registration.

Now, every time locals and visitors look up and see the multicoloured sun shade that covers the square, they will know that there are many hours of work behind it and a group that never stops weaving life into the heart of the town.