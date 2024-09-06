DNA samples collected to help identify victims from recently discovered mass graves in Campillos

Julio J. Portabales Campillos Friday, 6 September 2024, 09:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Campillos town hall is continuing to make progress in identifying the victims of the two mass graves recently found in the municipal cemetery. After confirming the existence of both graves, archaeological surveys were carried out to assess the state of conservation of these collective burial sites.

DNA samples have begun to be taken from the victims' closest relatives in order to facilitate the identification of the remains found. The council said the process has been long and complex, although the team in charge of this project has the necessary resources to carry out the tests. A room has been set up in the AYNI centre, where close relatives can participate in this initiative between 6pm and 8pm until 5 September. This is a first step towards the exhumation work planned for the future.

The number of victims, some showing evidence of violent deaths, such as bullet wounds, in both graves, which were of similar dimensions (approximately 15 metres long by two metres wide), is estimated to be over one hundred.

This process is supported by the regional government and the University of Malaga (UMA) as part of an agreement for the intervention of mass graves from the Civil War and the post-war period in the province of Malaga. This agreement is part of the secretary of state for democratic memory's exhumation plan, coordinated by professors from the departments of archaeology and contemporary history of the UMA, María José Berlanga Palomo and Encarnación Barranquero Texeira, respectively.

Next stages

Campillos council pointed out that the next stages in the process of exhumation and identification of the human remains found in both mass graves depend on the allocation of a new budget by the Andalusian government scheduled for 2025.