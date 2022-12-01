Two dead and a four-year-old injured after car overturns near Antequera Witnesses said the vehicle rolled over several times in the Wednesday night tragedy

A woman and a man have lost their lives and a child has been injured in an accident on Wednesday night on the A-45, at kilometre 116, in the municipality of Antequera, as reported by the emergency services 112.

Several witnesses called 112 at approximately 10.45pm to report that a vehicle with possible victims had overturned, rolling over several times. Immediately, the 112 coordination centre alerted the health emergency services, firefighters, and the Guardia Civil traffic division.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed the death of a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. According to the same sources, one of the victims had to be rescued from inside the vehicle. A four-year-old child was injured in the accident and was treated at the scene and taken to the Maternity and Children's Hospital.

All three lanes of the A-45 on the Malaga-bound carriageway were affected during the incident, although the road was cleared and open to traffic by the early hours of the morning.