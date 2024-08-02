Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Authorities with the preliminary channelling project. A.J.G.
Inland village now has the solution to prevent the flooding of the Guadalhorce
A stream will be channelled so that water can drain away in the case of heavy rain in Bobadilla Estación near Antequera

Antonio J. Guerrero

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:05

Residents in Bobadilla Estación are optimistic about the planned solution to the regular flooding caused by heavy rains. This is a preliminary project that will correct the problems of the Villalta stream bed from the A-384 junction to where it joins the Guadalhorce river.

Now the preliminary project has to be developed with a first phase of 5.7 million euros in which all authorities will have to be involved. This area is one of the most affected in the municipality of Antequera when it rains heavily, as happened in 2018 and 2019. The area does not have the capacity to drain excess water when it rains.

This is a project of the Junta de Andalucía in collaboration with the local autonomous entity (ELA) of Bobadilla Estación and Antequera town council. It was presented on Wednesday (31 July) by the Mayor of Antequera, Manuel Barón, the president of the ELA, Diana Ramos, the secretary general for water of the Junta de Andalucía, Ramiro Angulo, the local Junta delegate Fernando Fernández Tapias and the water commissioner of the Andalusian Mediterranean Basin, Ricardo Ruiz.

The project is divided into two phases. The first phase would include channelling of the stream from the high-speed line to the Guadalhorce and the restoration of riverbeds around Bobadilla Estación.

It is presented as a technical solution based on an in-depth study of the causes of flooding. Baron stressed that it is "the result of the joint work and dedication of the Junta de Andalucía, the ELA of Bobadilla Estación and Antequera town council, which is trying to solve an endemic problem that exists and finally offer the solution". He hopes that the central government will join in financing the development of the solution for the residents.

